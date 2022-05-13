Xabi Alonso linked with Club Brugge job

Xabi Alonso is on a shortlist of managers to replace Alfred Schreuder at Club Brugge.

Schreuder has agreed a move to replace Erik ten Hag at Dutch champions Ajax, following the latter’s eventual switch to Manchester United.

The managerial changes in Belgium and the Netherlands have created a opening with Alonso now in the running to take over at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

Club Brugge have previously held talks with the former Spanish international, as per reports from Belgian outlet HLN, and they will now reignite their interest at the end of the season.

Alonso will not make decision on his future until the end of the 2021/22 campaign with his Real Sociedad B side battling against relegation from the Segunda Division.

The 40-year-old has impressed in his role with La Real but his next move hinges on their status next season.

If the Basques down slip down to the third tier of Spanish football, Alonso is almost certain to move on, but if they survive, he could be persuaded to stay, as a pathway into the first team.