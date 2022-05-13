The release clause that gives Real Madrid hope they can sign Erling Haaland in 2024

Manchester City confirmed they signed Erling Haaland this week.

The Norwegian striker had been the subject of quite the transfer saga, with all of the European elite – most notably Real Madrid – seriously interested in securing his services.

City won out, triggering the €60m release clause in his contract with Borussia Dortmund. But reports carried by Mundo Deportivo have asserted that Haaland could already be preparing for another move in the summer of 2024.

That’s when a €150m release clause comes into play, opening the door to a relatively smooth transfer in the future.

One of the reasons Haaland chose City over Madrid is the presence of Karim Benzema and, as seems likely Kylian Mbappe.

But Benzema will turn 36 in 2024 and it seems unlikely he’ll be playing football to the level he currently is by then. The path, it seems, appears perfectly paved for Haaland to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu then.