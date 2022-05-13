Sergio Reguilon misses last chance to impress at Tottenham Hotspur

With speculation rife over the future of Spurs’ defender Sergio Reguilon, it’s now been confirmed that the 25-year-old will not get a final chance to impress his current employers. With Real Madrid and Barcelona both linked with the player, an injury looks set to bring the curtain down on his campaign.

If the media rumours are to be believed, Reguilon will be on his way in the summer but that seems puzzling to many Spurs fans. While he’s not been first choice under new manager Antonio Conte, his versatility and his ability to play at wing back is a solid fit for the Italian’s preferred formation.

Let Battle Commence

Since Sergio Reguilon was consigned to the fringes of the Tottenham squad, a return to Real Madrid has been discussed. The newly-crowned La Liga Champions have a buy back clause and it was widely expected that they would look to trigger this in the summer.

Reguilon wasn’t a regular in his early stint at the Bernabeu and he would find himself loaned out to Sevilla before the Tottenham transfer was made permanent in 2020.

In recent days, Barcelona have come into the equation. When these two Spanish giants are linked with a player, we can usually expect a titanic battle and it will be fascinating to see how this plays out in the coming weeks.

Tottenham Targets in 2022

Spurs will be playing in Europe next season. The club seem to be losing the battle with Arsenal for English football’s final Champions League place, but the consolation of the Europa League beckons.

Where next for Sergio Reguilon?

Sergio Reguilon is a much better player than the one who struggled to get into Real Madrid’s side when he crossed over from the B Team in 2018. In his time at Spurs, he’s been in and around the Spanish national set up and he’s made 67 appearances for Tottenham in two seasons.

While he’s not been a regular starter, he’s been a reliable presence for much of his two years in North London. For all his impressive displays, it’s unfortunate that he may be best remembered for a bizarre own goal while playing against Aston Villa at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Reguilon looks to be a perfect fit for Antonio Conte’s system so his treatment is a little puzzling. He is comfortable at wing back, has good distribution and can contribute with the occasional goal in the opponents’ net.

He may yet stay at Tottenham Hotspur but, if those rumours are to be believed, Sergio Reguilon will be on his way at the end of the season. If Barcelona and Real Madrid are linked, that’s a mark of his quality and the battle for his signature will be intense.

Other clubs may also come into contention but it’s likely that he will come back to his native Spain. Having enjoyed a productive loan spell with Sevilla in 2019/20, they may come in and make it a three-way fight for the right to sign an impressive and improving left back.