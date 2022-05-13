Real Madrid ‘more confident than ever’ on Kylian Mbappe deal

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly moved a step closer to joining Real Madrid this summer.

Mbappe’s future at Paris Saint-Germain will be the major transfer transfer story of the summer as his deal at the Parc des Princes expires in June.

PSG remain determined to secure an extension with the French international despite transfer interest from Los Blancos.

Real Madrid have highlighted Mbappe as their No.1 target with the La Liga champions in talks with his representatives over a deal.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Mbappe is yet to make a final call over his next move, with PSG’s renewal balanced against the new challenge presented at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are more optimistic and confident than ever on Mbappé deal. No official decision yet – Kylian is still thinking about it, but Real sources feel new contacts this week were positive. ⭐️ #Mbappé PSG improved proposal still on the table, waiting for Kylian to decide. pic.twitter.com/Y6K32Oy6RM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 13, 2022

Neither party is expected to make an announcement until June, with PSG wrapping up their domestic campaign, and Real Madrid facing a Champions League final.

However, the choice for Mbappe is clear, a continuation in Paris for two more years, or completing his desired move to Madrid.