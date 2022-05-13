Napoli have already named their price for Barcelona target Kalidou Koulibaly

Barcelona have been linked with Kalidou Koulibaly.

That’s according to a report carried by Diario Sport, who assert that the Senegalese centre-back is set to leave Napoli this summer and that La Blaugrana are best-placed to sign him.

Koulibaly’s contract at the Diego Armando Maradona ends in the summer of 2023 and he’s not planning to renew. Napoli are going to sell him this close-season to avoid losing him on a free.

And Barcelona have long been admirers of him.

Alongside Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, Koulibaly is high on their wish-list. The sticking point, however, is that he won’t be cheap. A fee of between €25m and €30m is thought to be what’s needed.

Koulibaly, 30, joined Napoli in 2014 and has since made 315 first-team appearances for the Italian club, becoming one of the finest defenders in European football. He’s earned 57 caps for his country and was part of the Senegal team that won the African Cup of Nations this year.