Manchester United dealt potentially fatal blow in their pursuit of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong is a man in demand.

The Barcelona midfielder, who turned 25 yesterday, is wanted by Manchester United. While Barcelona would rather keep him, according to Mundo Deportivo, he could be sold for financial reasons.

Frenkie joined Barcelona in the summer of 2019 and his contract at Camp Nou doesn’t expire until 2026. He’s not lived up to the level that was hoped of him when he arrived from Ajax but he’s still a player coveted by the European elite.

United, who appointed his former coach at Ajax, Erik ten Hag, two weeks ago, are certainly one of them. But while the Premier League side are keen on the Dutchman it’s understood the player himself wants to play for a club that plays Champions League football. United are currently in a Europa League place.

Frenkie has 138 Barcelona appearances to his name, contributing 13 goals and 17 assists. He’s earned 40 caps for the Netherlands.