Goncalo Guedes to miss Valencia run-in due to PSG payment clause

Valencia star Goncalo Guedes will not feature in their final two La Liga games of the season.

The Portuguese international has played a crucial role for Los Che in 2021/22 with 11 league goals and six assists so far.

However, as part of a bizarre clause in his 2018 move from Paris Saint-Germain to the Estadio Mestalla, he will now miss out.

As per reports from Marca, Valencia are obliged to pay PSG an extra €5m, if Guedes hits 35 league appearances this season.

Goncalo Guedes

The agreement confirms an appearance as classified as ‘more than 45 minutes of competitive action’ and the Valencia board have come to a compromise with Guedes and boss Jose Bordalas.

Valencia have already secured safety, with no chance of a European qualification place, and Guedes’ campaign has now been cut short as the club aim to save money.

The 25-year-old is expected to take a post-season break before joining the Portugal squad for their UEFA Nations League games.

