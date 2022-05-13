Goncalo Guedes to miss Valencia run-in due to PSG payment clause

Valencia star Goncalo Guedes will not feature in their final two La Liga games of the season.

The Portuguese international has played a crucial role for Los Che in 2021/22 with 11 league goals and six assists so far.

However, as part of a bizarre clause in his 2018 move from Paris Saint-Germain to the Estadio Mestalla, he will now miss out.

As per reports from Marca, Valencia are obliged to pay PSG an extra €5m, if Guedes hits 35 league appearances this season.

The agreement confirms an appearance as classified as ‘more than 45 minutes of competitive action’ and the Valencia board have come to a compromise with Guedes and boss Jose Bordalas.

Valencia have already secured safety, with no chance of a European qualification place, and Guedes’ campaign has now been cut short as the club aim to save money.

The 25-year-old is expected to take a post-season break before joining the Portugal squad for their UEFA Nations League games.