Espanyol confirm Vicente Moreno sacking

Espanyol have confirmed their decision to sack manager Vicente Moreno ahead of the end of season run-in.

The former Mallorca head coach oversaw Espanyol’s Segunda Division promotion back to La Liga for the 2021/22 season with top-flight safety now assured for the Catalan side.

However, the club have now opted to remove him from the post, as part of a wider restructuring at the RCDE Stadium in the coming weeks.

COMUNICAT OFICIAL | Reestructuració de l'Àrea Esportiva. — RCD Espanyol de Barcelona (@RCDEspanyol) May 13, 2022

Sporting director Francisco Rufete will also not renew his contract, with Domingo Catoira replacing him in the position, as Espanyol begin their search for a new manager ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Reserve team coach Luis Blanco will step in to cover for Moreno, on a caretaker basis, for the final two games of the season, starting at home to Valencia this weekend.

Espanyol have already reached 40 points this season but they are short of challenging for a possible European qualification place this month.