Barcelona to receive capital injection of €200m due to sale of licensing and merchandising arm

Barcelona are to receive a capital injection of €200m.

That’s according to Diario AS, who report that the Catalan club today announced that they’re about to sell 49% of BLM, the club’s licensing and merchandising arm.

This means that Barcelona will be less dependent on the CVC fund that they’re currently in negotiations with.

The deal has been done through 2playbook, who’ve announced changes in management when the sale is finalised. The new board will be made up of Joan Laporta, Rafa Yuste, Ferran Olve, Julio Guiu, Sergi Ricart and Maribel Melandez.

The news is huge for Barcelona as they prepare for a busy summer. They’re keen to bring in a top-level number nine, with Robert Lewandowski seemingly ready to come to Camp Nou.

The financial side of the deal had threatened to derail the operation but now that they’ve secured such a significant injection of capital that should no longer be such a problem.