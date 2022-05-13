Barcelona struggling to find the financial space they need to sign Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona are working hard to get their finances in order.

The Catalan club want to make significant signings this summer but need to be intelligent to do so. As things stand, according to Mundo Deportivo, they don’t have the power to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich even though they want to.

Because of the way they’ve structured their squad’s salaries, several of the squad who deferred their wages last summer will see increases from July first. This means that Barcelona need to bring in additional income to remain in the black.

This can be from new sponsors, an agreement with CVC, sales of the club’s licensing and merchandising and, most obviously, player sales. But even if all that is done it’s still going to be tough to get the Lewandowski deal done.

The 33-year-old Polish marksman currently earns €22m fixed at Bayern, a salary that can hit €25m depending on variables. It’s thought that he’d make an effort to join Barcelona but even so it’s going to be difficult for them to accommodate him.