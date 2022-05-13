Atletico Madrid and Barcelona meet to discuss Antoine Griezmann’s future

Antoine Griezmann’s future is up in the air.

Gil Marin and Mateu Alemany met yesterday for dinner in Madrid, according to Marca, to discuss the future of both the Frenchman and Alvaro Morata.

Griezmann is currently on loan at Atletico Madrid from Barcelona and they’re looking to find a way to reduce the purchase option they have in the deal.

It’s currently set at €40m to be paid in 2023.

The advantage Atletico hold is that Griezmann earns €22m per year at Camp Nou. If he were to return it would destroy Barcelona’s wage structure. For that reason, they hold the cards.

Griezmann wants to stay at the Wanda Metropolitano and is willing to lower his salary to make it happen. Similarly, Diego Simeone is keen to retain the services of the Frenchman.

There’s also Morata. Barcelona tried the sign him during the January transfer window while he was on loan at Juventus.

If they sold him to Barcelona they could potentially get Griezmann for less.