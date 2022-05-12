Xavi Hernandez is said to have approved the sale of one of his current stars.

The former Barca midfielder will be keen to put his own stamp on the Blaugrana squad this summer.

Having taken over mid-season, this is Xavi’s first summer transfer window in charge.

And according to Sport, he has already told the club he has no problem with right-back Sergino Dest being sold.

The 21-year-old only arrived at Barca in 2020 on a reported €21 million deal.

But it seems Xavi is already happy for the American to be sold in the hope Cesar Azpilicueta can be convinced to join Barca.

Dest, who is out for the rest of the season with injury, has struggled to find his best place this season.

He has struggled defensively at right-back and hasn’t quite got the cutting edge on the ball required when playing further up.

At 21, Dest could still become a very good player, and he is already, but it seems Xavi might want more defensive experience.