Villarreal could be set for a pay day in the form of a former player.

The Yellow Submarine could be set for a busy summer amid exit links surrounding star men Pau Torres and Arnaut Danjuma.

But they could be set for a pay day elsewhere amid talks Getafe frontman Enes Unal could move on.

Unal has been superb for Getafe this season, netting 15 times to lead the Madrid club to safety.

And Fichajes have reported the striker has attracted attention from Liverpool ahead of this summer.

Whether Unal does become a serious target remains to be seen, but when he does go, it’s almost certain Getafe will make a profit after signing the Turkey international from Villarreal for just €10million.

But Villarreal will benefit from their profit, due to a clause in the deal.

The Yellow Submarine will receive a pre-agreed percentage of the profit Getafe make from Unal when he does eventually leave.

Alternatively, if they wanted to sign him back, they could use their clause to get a discounted deal.

Unal struggled at Villarreal after joining for around £12million, scoring five times in 23 league appearances.

He was sent on two loan spells before eventually joining Getafe on a permanent basis in 2020.