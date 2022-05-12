Vicente Moreno on the verge of being sacked as Espanyol manager

Espanyol have taken a decision on manager Vicente Moreno. According to multiple sources, he won’t be on the bench for their league match with Valencia on Saturday.

Diario AS were one of those who carried the story and say that it was merely a case of waiting until Espanyol were mathematically assured to be in La Liga next season. As a result, owner Chan Yansheng will make the decision public shortly.

Moreno took over Espanyol last season and having promoted them as champions before securing safety, has achieved both of his objectives in charge. However a disconnect with both fans and players has led to a disappointing second half of the season.

It also appears Yansheng is looking to go in a different direction. Sporting Director Rufete’s contract is up in June and is unlikely to be renewed, while CEO Jose Maria Duran was moved on in March. Mao Ye was installed in his place.

There’s no early leads on his successor, although Diego Martinez will be well-placed and recently Fabio Cannavaro was linked with the position.

Fans had begun to show some doubts in Moreno towards the end of last season as they struggled to dominate games in Segunda. Although this season has been solid, a number of limp performances hint that perhaps it’s not just the fans that Moreno was failing to inspire too.