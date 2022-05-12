The statistic that underlines the amazing job Diego Simeone has done at Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid beat Elche 2-0 on Wednesday evening.

The victory, sealed through goals from Matheus Cunha and Rodrigo de Paul, confirmed that Atletico will finish the season in La Liga’s top four and play Champions League football next year.

That means, as noted by Euan McTear, Atletico have qualified for the Champions League in all ten of Diego Simeone’s seasons in charge of the club. It’s a truly remarkable feat.

Before the Argentine took over at the club they’d made three of the previous 20 editions of the Champions League, or eight of the previous 57 editions of the European Cup.

Simeone, as McTear noted, has completely changed the trajectory of Los Indios, turning them from a sleeping giant into one of the most formidable outfits in European football.

Atletico will be disappointed with their season. Having won La Liga in 2020/21, they’d have been hoping to push on and try to retain their crown this term. But they’ll undoubtedly return for pre-season later in the summer revitalised and ready to go again.