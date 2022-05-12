Tensions between Jan Oblak and Renan Lodi during Atletico win

Atletico Madrid are much more comfortable after beating Elche and securing Champions League football. Whether that can mask a season of frustration remains to be seen.

Rather than celebration, the mood seemed to be much closer to relief for Atletico Madrid after the final whistle. During the match tension rose between Jan Oblak and Renan Lodi.

After Lucas Boye was afforded a free header from a set piece, Oblak accused Lodi of being the culprit. The two squared up briefly and continued shouting at each other. Minutes later Lodi would create the opening goal and according to Diario AS, Lodi made a gesture to Oblak after doing so.

Things between Oblak and Lodi got heated at halftime. [🎥 @juanma6sanchez] pic.twitter.com/j2riIyaq35 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 11, 2022

As can be seen in the above video, Luis Suarez had to calm Oblak down as the two teams headed for the dressing rooms. This comes a little over a week after Oblak had accused his teammates of failing to show personality on the pitch following their defeat to Athletic Club.

For his part, manager Diego Simeone was unconcerned by the incident, telling Mundo Deportivo that it was a good thing, as they “have their heads in the game.”