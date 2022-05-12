Ronald Araujo sends message to fans after leaving hospital

It was a scary moment on Tuesday evening when Ronald Araujo, who collided with his own player Gavi, ran 20 yards and then collapsed to the ground.

The Uruguayan defender was helped initially by Iago Aspas and Eric Garcia on the pitch, before medical staff checked the defender and eventually removed him from the pitch after some time.

Fortunately the defender appears to be ok and after the match, the staff and players had been told that he was ok. He was kept in hospital overnight for observation but then released the following day.

On Thursday, two days after the incident, Araujo put up a photo with his daughter on Instagram with the following caption:

“Thank God everything went well and it was nothing serious. Thank you all for your support. Blessings! #ViscaElBarça”

Araujo has been in the wars this season, showing remarkable powers of recovery on several occasions. With Barcelona’s next match on Sunday, the logical course of action would be to leave him out of the side as a measure of precaution.

Barcelona are currently struggling for defenders however, with only Oscar Mingueza, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti and Dani Alves fit. In their official statement, Barcelona stated his recovery would determine his availability.