RFEF propose sanction of four matches for Valencia captain Jose Gaya

Valencia have been less than impressed with the refereeing in recent weeks and the latest decision from the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) will have done little to appease them.

After receiving a red card against Levante, the Federation has recommended that Valencia captain Jose Gaya should be suspended for four matches. Gaya was sent off, but the suspension has been recommended as a result of his complaints about the officials.

Valencia have released an official statement saying that they will appeal against the ‘unfair’ suspension of their captain. Should that ban hold, Gaya would miss Valencia’s final two games of the season against Espanyol and Celta Vigo, as well as the first game of next season, as Marca detail.

Recently manager Jose Bordalas complained to Plaza Deportiva that Valencia had received red cards when other teams had been given yellow cards for similar actions. He also claimed he had seen Presidents of other clubs heading down to chat with the referees.