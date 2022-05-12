Real Sociedad remain in sixth after home win over strugglers Cadiz

Real Sociedad secured a crucial win in their battle to secure Europa League football.

La Real maintained their three-point gap over seventh-placed Villarreal thanks to a home win over strugglers Cadiz.

Alexander Sorloth put Real Sociedad within 18 minutes after latching onto a superb through ball from David Silva.

Silva was instrumental for La Real, governing play from his advanced midfield role.

Cadiz did think they had an equaliser when Oussama Idrissi rifled home a brilliant finish, with the ball clipping the crossbar.

But the goal was subsequently ruled out for an offside in the build-up, and La Real took a one-goal advantage into the break.

Cadiz started the second half with a spirited approach, but they were put to bed after Adnan Januzaj tucked away a penalty eight minutes after the break.

And there was just enough time for another penalty when Cristian Portu was brought down with a rash tackle.

Portu stepped up himself to round off the 3-0 win.

It’s a big win for La Real, who now remain in control of sixth spot heading into the final two games.

Villarreal are doing their bit this evening, though, beating Rayo Vallecano 4-1 at time of writing, meaning there is still a three-point gap between the clubs ahead of Sunday’s big game.

The Yellows host La Real, likely needing to win, and that would take them into sixth on head-to-head.

Though, Villarreal face Barcelona at Camp Nou on the final day of the season, while La Real won’t have it easy, either, facing Atletico Madrid at home.