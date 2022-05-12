Real Madrid’s predicted lineup for tonight’s clash with Levante revealed

Real Madrid welcome Levante to the Santiago Bernabeu tonight.

Los Blancos have already won La Liga and Levante are fighting to avoid relegation. Madrid’s focus, it’s been made clear, is on ensuring they arrive in Paris in peak condition on May 28th.

That’s when they face Liverpool in the Champions League final.

Carlo Ancelotti will set his team up in a 4-3-3 this evening according to Diario AS as Madrid look to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Madrid Derby on Sunday.

Thibaut Courtois will start in goal behind a back four of Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Nacho and Ferland Mendy.

Eduardo Camavinga will anchor the midfield with Fede Valverde and Luka Modric serving as the two interiors. Karim Benzema will lead the line flanked by Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes.

That’s pretty close to Madrid’s first-choice starting lineup, with David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, Casemiro and Toni Kroos the only usuals missing out. They’ll expect three points.