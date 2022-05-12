Real Madrid veteran Marcelo has decided where he wants to play next season

Marcelo wants to stay at Real Madrid.

The Brazilian’s contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires at the end of this season and everything had pointed to him departing for pastures new when it does.

But, according to Marca, the left-back is keen to stay at Madrid and renew his contract this summer. Marcelo, now 34, joined Los Blancos back in 2007 at the age of just 18. He’s since won everything there is to win and is officially club captain.

The powers-that-be won’t take a decision on Marcelo’s future until the end of the season, after Madrid face Liverpool in the final of the Champions League in Paris on May 28th.

Marcelo, born and raised in Rio de Janeiro, has attracted attention from several clubs in his native Brazil but the player himself wants one more season amongst the elite of the elite.

Whether Madrid want him to is up in the air.