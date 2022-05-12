Real Madrid to hand Vinicius salary fitting of a star

Few people saw the eruption of Vinicius Junior occurring in such spectacular fashion this season. Counting 18 goals in all competitions this season, the Brazilian winger had just 14 in his previous three.

With his contract expiring in 2024, Real Madrid are working out a new deal to better compensate their new star. According to Sport, Florentino Perez is getting ready to offer him a new salary of €10m per year.

The main point of disagreement between the two parties is the length of the contract. The Brazilian is keen on a deal which would last four or five seasons, but the club are looking to die down their star for even longer, pursuing a six year deal.

Even with that difference, neither side are considering the possibility that they do not work out a deal. Sport also say that the news and the contract itself won’t come until after the Champions League final, in order to help the club with the financial fair play rules.

Image via David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images