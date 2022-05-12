La Liga has decided to change the time of many of its fixtures this week.

As many as eight games are being played simultaneously this week to keep things exciting in Spain’s top-flight.

The title race is already settled, but we still have the relegation battle and the battle for Europa League football to sort out.

And for that reason, teams with anything to fight for will play at the same time to avoid any rivals getting an advantage.

This weekend, eight fixtures will be played at the same time, with a number of tasty fixtures, including Villarreal vs Real Sociedad in the race for sixth, Levante vs Alaves in the battle for safety and Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid in the battle for third place.

But ahead of the Sunday fixtures, just four days in advance, in fact, La Liga has decided to push all the games back by one hour to 7.30pm Spanish time.

Something to take note of if you plan to watch any of the games, or indeed if you are attending one.