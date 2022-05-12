Former Granada coach Diego Martinez linked with moves to two of Europe’s biggest clubs

Diego Martinez has been linked with a new club.

That’s according to Marca, who report that the former Granada coach might have found his next job a year after departing from Los Carmenes. And it’s a big one.

Jose Bordalas’ continuity is up in the air at Valencia despite the fact that he has one year left on his contract. The relationship between the coach and the ownership has been clearly weakened since the January transfer window and a parting of ways is likely.

Should Bordalas leave, Valencia are planning to turn to Martinez. He’s spent his year out of work travelling and studying, spending significant time with several Premier League clubs.

But Los Che aren’t the only outfit casting admiring glances toward Martinez’s direction. Sevilla, who could also part company with Julen Lopetegui at the end of this season, are also paying close attention indeed to the 41-year-old Galician.