Fabrizio Romano issues update on Manchester United’s pursuit of Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong’s future is up in the air.

Reports emerged late on Wednesday evening claiming that the Dutchman was on the verge of leaving Barcelona for Manchester United but those rumours have been tempered this morning.

Fabrizio Romano has asserted that there has been contact from United relating to De Jong but that the idea a full agreement is close is wide of the mark. Barcelona’s financial situation, however, could most definitely affect the 25-year-old’s future.

De Jong wants to play Champions League football next season and while United aren’t going to be dining at the table of the European elite in 2022/23 the presence of Erik ten Hag – who helped Frenkie play his best football at Ajax – could be key.

Frenkie joined Barcelona from Ajax in the summer of 2019 when he was one of Europe’s hottest prospects. The Dutch international has since played 138 games for La Blaugrana but has failed to establish himself as a pillar of their midfield.