Eric Garcia to undergo surgery and potentially miss the rest of the season

Barcelona‘s injury crisis seemed to have abated during the second half of the season, but with just two games to go, manager Xavi Hernandez may be forced to delve into the B team once more.

The latest problem belongs to Eric Garcia. The defender has injured his right thumb and requires surgery on his hand, as confirmed by the club on Thursday. That surgery will happen on Friday, after which they will give an update on his availability.

As Marca point out, it might mean the end of the season for Garcia, although it’s possible he plays with a brace. Xavi may be reluctant to risk further injury, but isn’t flush for options against Getafe this weekend.

In addition to the injuries of Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Pedri, Nico Gonzalez, Sergino Dest and Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong and Jordi Alba picked up suspensions on Tuesday night.

It means that Barcelona’s current fit defenders are limited to Dani Alves, Oscar Mingueza, Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti. Only the former has seen significant game time in recent weeks.