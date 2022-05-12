Carlo Ancelotti reveals formation for Champions League final

Few are enjoying football quite as much as Carlo Ancelotti this season. The Italian manager has secured his first La Liga title and guided Real Madrid to the Champions League final.

On Thursday evening he enjoyed his side thumping Levante 6-0 in an excellent display. It was a performance which was worthy of a team celebrating the title, but there are no illusions that the focus is back on the Champions League at Valdebebas.

After the match, Ancelotti was asked how Real Madrid will set up for the final against Liverpool. His response was covered by Diario AS.

“4-3-3. Sometimes it could end up as a 4-4-2. I don’t think there is a defined system, sometimes in order to press the pivote, as we did against City, you go from 4-3-3 to 4-4-1-1. The idea doesn’t change much, just the manner of defending the opponent a little.”

It’s perhaps unusual for a manager to be so forthcoming, but given what has been on show from Real Madrid all season, anything else would have been a major shock.

The main question is whether Fede Valverde will start on the right-hand side of that formation or Rodrygo Goes. The Brazilian has been a key part of the Champions League run, popping up with important goals, although mostly from the bench. The Uruguayan is not a natural wide player, but does had an extra solidity to Real Madrid and is a powerful runner.