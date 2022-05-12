Robert Lewandowski is still a long way from a new deal at Bayern Munich.

The superstar striker is out of contract in 2023 and he is yet to agree to a new contract beyond that.

Bayern are said to have made attempts to tie the 33-year-old down long-term, but discussions have not gone well.

If a deal can’t be agreed, then it is likely Bayern will look to sell Lewandowski – who has scored more than 40 goals in each of his last two seasons – this summer.

And according to Bild via Sport, Bayern have now decided to ease their attempts over a new contract amid a lack of progress.

It’s reported they will consider selling Lewandowski to Barcelona for between €35million and €40million.

That could be a huge opportunity for Barca, though it will be interesting to see whether they are willing to spend so much knowing they are destined to lose money given the striker’s age.

Having said that, they could get a big return on their investment on the pitch, with Lewandowski still at the peak of his powers.