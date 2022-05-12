Aurelien Tchouameni has decided whether he’s going to spend one more year with Monaco

Aurelien Tchouameni’s future is close to being resolved.

That’s according to Diario AS, who report that the 22-year-old Frenchman has resolved to leave Monaco this summer despite recent reports that he could stay for another season.

He’s not short of offers, either. Real Madrid are interested him and the player wants to head to the Santiago Bernabeu, but Monaco’s asking price of between €70m and €80m has stalled the deal.

Madrid hope that Tchouameni will force the issue and help the transfer fee drop to closer to €50m. If that happens, Los Blancos could feasibly make a move for the French international.

The problem, however, is that Madrid aren’t short on competitors. The Premier League – notably Chelsea and Liverpool – are paying close attention to the situation and want to bring in Tchouameni.

Tchouameni has made 93 first-team appearances for Monaco to date and has also earned eight caps for the French national team.