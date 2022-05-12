The agent of Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma has provided an update on the player’s future.

The winger became the Yellow Submarine‘s second biggest signing in their history last summer when arrived from Bournemouth on a deal worth more than €20million.

And he hasn’t disappointed, playing a key role in the club’s run to the Champions League semi-finals this season.

Along the way, Danjuma became the highest Champions League scorer in the club’s history.

He hasn’t quite managed the same success in La Liga amid a disappointing domestic campaign for the Yellows.

And Danjuma has also struggled with a reoccurring foot issue, but he has still attracted attention from a number of clubs.

The likes of Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Dutchman, and the player’s agent has said there is a chance he could leave Spain this summer.

Michale Moses told Radio Castellon: “There is a 50 percent chance that Danjuma will leave this summer.”

Danjuma is believed to have a release clause worth €75million, and with Pau Torres expected to leave this summer, Villarreal would be under no pressure to sell.

They may well do a deal if it means a quick and big profit, but they are ina strong negotiating position ahead of this summer.