Real Madrid have confirmed their starting XI for tonight’s clash with Levante.

Los Blancos have little to play domestically for at this point having already wrapped up the La Liga table.

Though, they will be desperate to bounce back from their derby defeat to Atletico Madrid last time out.

This evening, they welcome a dangerous-looking Levante side to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Levante have endured a poor season, but they are battling tooth and nail to beat the drop.

With only two games to play after this one and six points from safety as things stand, Levante need to get at least a point at the Bernabeu to keep their chances alive due to an inferior head-to-head record against Cadiz in 17th.

That makes Las Granotas a dangerous prospect this evening, and Carlo Ancelotti is taking no chances.

Real Madrid have a strong side out, including Karim Benzema, Rodrygo and others.

Los Blancos will also want to keep the rhythm going for their Champions League final, while balancing fitness, not wanting to lose any key men ahead of the Paris final.

Here is the full starting XI: