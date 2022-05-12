Paul Pogba ready to take €4.2m pay-cut to leave the Premier League for European giant

Paul Pogba looks like he’ll be on the move this summer.

That’s according to Diario AS, who report that the French midfielder is planning to leave Manchester United when his contract expires at the end of this season.

And it appears that Juventus are his most likely destination.

It’s understood that Pogba has an offer of €9m per season on the table from the Italian club, €4.2m less than what he’s currently earning at Old Trafford. But he really enjoyed his time in Turin.

Serie A isn’t his only option, however. Paris Saint-Germain are also in the picture and it’s been reported that he’s turned down a flattering offer from United’s neighbours Manchester City.

Real Madrid have also been linked with him in the past.

Pogba, 29, broke through at United in 2011 after joining from Le Havre at the age of 16. He left for Juventus the following year, however, spending four years in Turin before returning in 2016.

He’s since endured a frustrating spell back in England.