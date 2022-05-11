The numbers behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ousmane Dembele’s electric connection

Barcelona beat Celta 3-1 last night at Camp Nou.

Memphis Depay opened the scoring for La Blaugrana before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a brace. Iago Aspas’ second-half strike proved to be mere consolation for the Galician visitors.

Ousmane Dembele was key for Barcelona, assisting a goal each for Memphis and Aubameyang. His relationship with the latter is a partnership, according to Marca, that’s been working like a charm.

Aubameyang said that he loves Dembele like his little brother after the game and that he hopes he stays at Camp Nou. The Frenchman’s contract is set to expire at the end of this season.

Aubameyang has now scored eleven goals in La Liga since joining from Arsenal during the January transfer window. Seven of those goals were assisted by Dembele, who has 13 assists to his name.

Their relationship goes back to their time at Borussia Dortmund, when they combined for 13 goals together throughout 2016/17.