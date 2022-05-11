Real Madrid’s Miguel Gutierrez recovering from operation in record time

One of the bright spots of last season for Madridistas was the excellent development of Miguel Gutierrez. His star has faded a little since Carlo Ancelotti came in and he has been firmly a part of the Castilla team rather than the seniors this season.

It also looked as if he might be missing the rest of this season after undergoing a meniscus operation at the beginning of April, with the hopes being he would be fully fit for the next pre-season.

Yet it appears he might return ahead of schedule. As Diario AS report, Gutierrez is already back running and doing ball work on the pitch as part of his recovery.

Cada día mejor, más fuerte y con más ganas de volver! No queda nada! 💪🏻 #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/4mQ192OZXp — Miguel Gutiérrez (@Miguel3Guti) May 10, 2022

With Real Madrid Castilla also maintaining an outside hope of getting promoted this season, it could be good news for Raul Gonzalez if he can make it back.

It’s shaping up to be a crucial few months for Gutierrez. With Marcelo seemingly on the way out, there may be well be a vacancy for the back up left-back position in the first team. Gutierrez will want to give his all to ensure that spot is his come the start of next season.