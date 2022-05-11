Marc Cucurella willing to sit on the bench to avoid speaking English

Former Barcelona, Eibar and Getafe footballer Marc Cucurella has been winning plenty of plaudits for his football since he joined Brighton and Hove Albion. But it’s unlikely he’ll be getting many for his English skills.

Cucurella, who has been both versatile and quality for Graham Potter, was voted as the men’s player of the season on Tuesday night. Known for leaving every last ounce out on the pitch, he has put his all into Brighton since arriving.

“Ey, gaffer, next season put me on the bench — I don’t like speaking English!” 🤣 🏆 Marc Cucurella has been named the #BHAFC mens player of the season for 2021/22! 👏 pic.twitter.com/hZ816icFsH — Seagulls Central (@SeagullsCentral) May 9, 2022

As he begins his acceptance speech, he starts off well but quickly realises he doesn’t have the English to express himself as he wishes. Impressive all the same is that he was able to then make a joke in his third language.

Despite his issues with English, the Catalan has gone down a treat with both his teammates and fans at the Amex Stadium. It’s been something of a trend, where he was well-liked at Barcelona B, Eibar and most recently at Getafe before moving to Brighton last summer.