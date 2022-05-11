Liverpool midfielder Fabinho’s Champions League final in doubt

The alarm bells will be going in the minds of Liverpool fans every time one of their players goes down. Without the luxury to rest players towards the end of the season, as Real Madrid have, injuries are a serious issue ahead of the Champions League final on the 28th of May.

Against Aston Villa on Tuesday night, Fabinho set off those alarm bells. Going down after half an hour, the Brazilian has picked up a hamstring injury according to The Times, in a story reported by Caught Offside.

It appears that Fabinho will be missing for all of Liverpool’s remaining games domestically, with his chances of making the Champions League final in doubt.

Fabinho would be a considerable loss for Jurgen Klopp’s side, although they do have Jordan Henderson who can fill in his position. Fabinho would likely have started alongside Thiago Alcantara and one of Henderson or Naby Keita, but will be a miss as Liverpool look to shut out the likes of Luka Modric and Karim Benzema.