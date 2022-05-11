Liverpool attempting to muscle out Real Madrid in Aurelien Tchouameni race

Few players are garnering more admiring glances across Europe than Aurelien Tchouameni. The Monaco midfielder has demonstrated large reserves of talent already and at just 22 years of age, has a dizzying ceiling.

Real Madrid have been on his trail for some time too, but it appears they may be beaten to the punch. Recent reports have suggested that Los Blancos are waiting to make their move for him until next summer.

If they get the chance. Football Espana sources understand that Liverpool have already been in contact with Tchouameni’s agent and are looking to wrap up a deal this summer.

Real Madrid’s Champions League final rivals are willing to take the French midfielder to the Premier League earlier and that could play a key part in Tchouameni’s big decision. Having already become a standout at Monaco and broken into the French national team, he may feel that another season in French football could stall his development.

With Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde pushing for more minutes, Madrid don’t consider it necessary to bring in more competition for Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos this summer.