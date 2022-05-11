Getafe and Osasuna play out time in result victimless draw

Osasuna 1-1 Getafe

On Tuesday, Oier Sanjurjo, captain of Osasuna and a veteran of 15 years at the club, announced that he would be leaving at the end of season.

This match started in homage to him and after 9 minutes, he headed home Ruben Garcia’s cross to continue that feeling. It was emblematic of a good start from the home side but Getafe took a step forward after that.

Coming on strong and causing problems, the following 20 minutes were Getafe’s best spell of the match and Nemanja Maksimovic’s cross from the by-line put Lucas Torro in such a poor position he ended up shouldering it into his own goal.

The second half was returned to Osasuna, as Getafe played with the safety on again. They did so at the weekend at home to Rayo Vallecano and had a late spell of pressure, but that right was reserved by Osasuna this time.

The final half hour was controlled by Los Rojillo and they kept themselves in the right parts of the pitch, without causing Getafe too much trouble. Torro tried to equalise his error and sent it narrowly over the top, a sign that set-pieces were their best bet of beating Getafe.

The one occasion they looked like doing so, Serbian defender Stefan Mitrovic used his hook and his crook to bring down Ante Budimir before he could get through on goal. On VAR review, he was sent off.

That was the final event of note, in a match that belonged to Oier and suited Getafe. Osasuna didn’t send their fans home frustrated, while Getafe moved another point closer to safety. Six points clear before Mallorca play, Quique Sanchez Flores is just three points away from the objective.