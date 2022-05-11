Ex-Real Madrid and Everton man James Rodriguez wants Liverpool to win the Champions League

James Rodriguez wants to return to European football.

The Colombian footballer, speaking in comments carried by Fabrizio Romano, revealed that there’s a good chance he could be on the move and leave the Middle East this summer.

“The transfer market will open soon, we’ll see,” the former Real Madrid man said. “Returning to elite football is a serious possibility. Let’s see who wants my left foot again.”

James, 30, is currently playing in Qatar. He joined Al-Rayyan during the summer of 2021 after a season playing for Carlo Ancelotti at Everton. He left Goodison Park when Ancelotti’s successor, Rafa Benitez, made it clear he could move on.

James has since provided five goals and seven assists in the 15 games he’s played for the Qatari outfit but seems to be ready to return to European football.

He made 135 appearances for Madrid during his time in the Spanish capital, contributing 37 goals and 42 assists, and has also represented Porto, Bayern Munich and Monaco in Europe.

Given his history with both Los Blancos and Everton, it’s come as a surprise that James has backed Liverpool to beat Madrid when they meet in the Champions League final in Paris on May 28th.

“Liverpool are going through a very good moment and they have Luchito Diaz there,” James said as carried by Cadena SER. “I want Lucho to become champion.”

“But Madrid are very tough in this type of game. We saw that in the quarter-final and the semi-final. They have a lot of history and it’s going to be tough. I have former teammates at Real Madrid, I love the club very much. They have a long history in this type of game but Liverpool can put in a great performance.

“I want Lucho to be champion.”