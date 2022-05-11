Eduardo Coudet’s Celta future in the air amid links to the Chilean national team

Eduardo Coudet’s future at Celta is up in the air.

That’s according to Marca, who report that while the Argentine has two more years to run on his contract at Balaidos the coach has been ambiguous indeed when quizzed on his future.

Coudet has been linked with the Chilean national team and he admitted it would be an honour to be entrusted with such an important position when asked about it recently.

Coudet arrived in Vigo 18 months ago and while the Galician club have been happy with his work there has been disagreements behind the scenes. Changes to the leadership structure of the club has seen him lose significant power in recent months.

Celta, who lost 3-1 to Barcelona at Camp Nou on Tuesday, are currently eleventh in La Liga. They’re 13 points off Europe. Celta finished eighth last season, half of which was played under the stewardship of Coudet, appointed mid-term.