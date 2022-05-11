Carlo Ancelotti reveals the secret behind Real Madrid’s success this season

Real Madrid face Levante tomorrow evening.

Los Blancos welcome their visitors from Valencia to the Santiago Bernabeu in what’s both teams’ third-last game of the season.

Madrid have nothing to play for. They’ve already won La Liga and are fully focused on their Champions League final with Liverpool in Paris on May 28th. They’ll be treating their final fixtures like a sort of pre-season for that titanic tie at the Stade de France.

Levante, however, have everything to play for and nothing to lose. They’re currently 19th in La Liga but haven’t been relegated yet. If they beat Madrid and results go their way they could move within three points of Cadiz and safety with six left to play for.

Carlo Ancelotti attended the media this afternoon to preview the game and was asked about how he’s managed to enjoy such a successful season at the helm of Madrid. What’s their secret?

“It’s been because of the relationship I’ve had with the players, none of them have created any problems for me,” he said as carried by Marca. “In the past it happened to me when I’d tell someone to rest. Without naming names, I’d put them on the bench and they’d pull a face.

“Today, without naming names either, but to players that have won four Champions League titles, I’ve told them to rest and there has been no problems. This is the difference of Real Madrid. Because of this it’s been a simple season. The difficult thing for a coach is the ability to keep the entire staff motivated.”