Carlo Ancelotti reacts to the news that Manchester City have signed Erling Haaland

Real Madrid face Levante tomorrow evening.

Los Blancos welcome their visitors from Valencia to the Santiago Bernabeu in what’s both teams’ third-last game of the season.

Madrid have nothing to play for. They’ve already won La Liga and are fully focused on their Champions League final with Liverpool in Paris on May 28th. They’ll be treating their final fixtures like a sort of pre-season for that titanic tie at the Stade de France.

Levante, however, have everything to play for and nothing to lose. They’re currently 19th in La Liga but haven’t been relegated yet. If they beat Madrid and results go their way they could move within three points of Cadiz and safety with six left to play for.

Carlo Ancelotti attended the media this afternoon to preview the game and was asked about Erling Haaland, who joined Manchester City the previous day. Madrid had been linked with the Norwegian but Ancelotti revealed he’s happy with his squad.

“Pff, I don’t really like to talk about this,” he replied according to Marca when asked about Haaland’s move. “He’s a great player and City are a great club, but I’m sticking with my squad. It’s them who have led me to another Champions League final.”