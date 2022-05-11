Brazil squad released for summer friendlies as Alves continues World Cup push

While Dani Alves couldn’t be happier to be back at Barcelona and in his own words, ‘has fought five years‘ to get back there, there’s no secret about his ambitions with the national team.

Chief among them, he wants to appear at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this winter. Recently turned 39, Alves is seeking his third World Cup appearance and after being left out of Tite’s plans during the second half of last year, is once again being selected.

The Barcelona right-back has appeared in both call-ups this calendar year and as Mundo Deportivo report, is once again back in the squad for the upcoming internationals for their June friendlies with South Korea and Japan. As it stands, it appears Alves is at least in contention for a spot on the plane.

However it does appear that the plane may be dominated by Real Madrid players. Philippe Coutinho is also in the squad, but no fewer than four Madridistas have made the squad: Eder Militao, Casemiro, Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior.