Barcelona turn attentions to Sergio Reguilon in hunt for left-back

If you operate on the no smoke without fire logic, there’s little doubt that Barcelona are on the lookout for a new left-back this summer.

After being linked with Javi Galan and Marcos Alonso, the latest name to appear in conjunction with the Catalans is Sergio Reguilon. That’s according to The Mirror in England, who have linked the two together.

Reguilon would obviously be a controversial to a degree in that he came through at Real Madrid, before a successful loan spell at Sevilla. At Tottenham, Reguilon performed well initially but has since fallen out of favour at the club, leaving his status this summer up in the air.

Los Blancos have a £27.5m buy-back option on Reguilon, but are unlikely to use it any time soon. It does beg the question, on what terms would Barcelona be able to sign him?

Until now, most of their deals under the leadership of Joan Laporta, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Dani Alves, Adama Traore, have been cut-price options. Whether Barcelona would be willing to shell out for a player that may well spend considerable time on the bench remains to be seen, perhaps making a loan option more likely.