Barcelona terminate Kays Ruiz-Atil’s contract one year after re-signing him from Paris Saint-Germain

Barcelona have parted ways with Kays Ruiz-Atil.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the Catalan club have terminated the teenager’s contract. He’ll leave the club after just one season after re-joining from Paris Saint-Germain.

Ruiz-Atil, 19, was born to Moroccan father and a French mother in Lyon. He joined Barcelona initially at the age of seven, spending the next six years at Camp Nou before leaving for PSG. He spent the next six years in Paris before returning to Barcelona in 2021.

Ruiz-Atil made seven first-team appearances for PSG during his time at the Parc des Princes but played with Barcelona B rather than joining up with the first team at Camp Nou. He made eleven appearances during his season there, providing one assist.

Ruiz-Atil will now look to find a new club for himself that will give him the ability to get his career back on track and finally enter the world of senior first-team football.