Barcelona target Gabriel Jesus edging closer to Arsenal move

Gabriel Jesus is edging closer toward joining Arsenal.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who spoke with the Brazilian player’s agent, Marcelo Pettinati. He revealed that Jesus likes the project at Arsenal but there’s six other clubs interested in him.

One of these, it’s been rumoured, is Barcelona. They’re in the market for a centre-forward after missing out on Erling Haaland and Jesus has been mentioned as a potential option.

Jesus plays for Manchester City, of course, the club that have just signed Haaland. The Norwegian’s arrival means that Jesus will have less minutes next season and, at 25, he believes the time has come for him to be playing every single week.

This takes on addition importance in a World Cup year.

Jesus is a Brazilian international with 54 caps and 18 goals to his name and will be determined to be in Tite’s squad for Qatar. Brazil are going to the Middle East as one of the favourites to win it all.