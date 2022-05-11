Barcelona issue medical update on Ronald Araujo after worrying clash of heads with Gavi

Barcelona have issued an update on Ronald Araujo.
La Blaugrana beat Celta 3-1 at Camp Nou on Tuesday night but the result was of secondary importance to most in attendance.
That’s because Ronald Araujo, Barcelona’s promising Uruguayan centre-back, had to be taken to hospital during the game after a clash of heads with Gavi gave him a concussion.
Araujo stayed in hospital overnight before being discharged this afternoon. The tests performed on him proved successful and a club statement revealed he’ll be back in action relatively soon.
Aruajo, 23, was born in Rivera and joined Barcelona from Boston River in 2018. He broke into the first-team at Camp Nou at the beginning of the 2020/21 season and has since become a pillar of their defence, forming a fine relationship with Gerard Pique.
Araujo recently renewed his contract with Barcelona until 2026.
A tough man, he’ll hope to be back in action as soon as possible.
[MEDICAL NEWS]
Complementary tests on first-team player Ronald Araujo have been successful and he has been discharged from the hospital. The evolution will mark his availability. pic.twitter.com/ocSooh5OfR
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 11, 2022