Barcelona issue medical update on Ronald Araujo after worrying clash of heads with Gavi

Barcelona have issued an update on Ronald Araujo.

La Blaugrana beat Celta 3-1 at Camp Nou on Tuesday night but the result was of secondary importance to most in attendance.

That’s because Ronald Araujo, Barcelona’s promising Uruguayan centre-back, had to be taken to hospital during the game after a clash of heads with Gavi gave him a concussion.

Araujo stayed in hospital overnight before being discharged this afternoon. The tests performed on him proved successful and a club statement revealed he’ll be back in action relatively soon.

Aruajo, 23, was born in Rivera and joined Barcelona from Boston River in 2018. He broke into the first-team at Camp Nou at the beginning of the 2020/21 season and has since become a pillar of their defence, forming a fine relationship with Gerard Pique.

Araujo recently renewed his contract with Barcelona until 2026.

A tough man, he’ll hope to be back in action as soon as possible.