Xavi Hernandez is experimenting with his team for tonight’s clash with Celta Vigo.

The Blaugrana have already booked their top four spot as we head towards the final games of the season.

And that means Xavi will have the opportunity to assess his fringe players further before making key decisions over his squad in the summer.

This evening, he will do just that, with a new-look midfield without senior star Sergio Busquets.

Instead, Frenkie de Jong and Gavi will anchor the midfield, while Ousmane Dembélé, Ferran Torres, Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are the forward options.

Barca will play a 4-2-3-1 this evening, with Xavi usually opting for a 4-3-3 during his time at Camp Nou so far.

Dani Alves has also been given a start, with Eric Garcia and Ronald Araujo the centre-back pairing.

Here is the full lineup:

Ter Stegen; Dani Alves, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba; Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Ousmane Dembélé, Ferran Torres, Pierre-XaviEmerick-Aubameyang, Memphis.