Thierry Henry says all of Europe fear Real Madrid and Real Madrid fear Barcelona

Thierry Henry has spoken about Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The Frenchman, who enjoyed a fine late-career stint with Barcelona after leaving Arsenal, was speaking on CBS Sports in comments carried by Marca.

Henry was speaking ahead of this season’s Champions League final that will see Madrid face off against Liverpool in Paris at the end of May. Los Blancos have knocked out Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City to make it to the showpiece event.

“All European clubs fear Real Madrid and Real Madrid fear Barcelona,” Henry said. “But I think Liverpool will win the Champions League. They’re stronger than Madrid.”

Henry did, however, back his compatriot Karim Benzema to win the Ballon d’Or over Liverpool’s Senegalese striker Sadio Mane, who’s co-incidentally been linked with Barcelona this morning.

“I still believe that Benzema is ahead, but if Mane wins with Liverpool and they do the quadruple, he’s a pretty strong opponent,” Henry said. Mane, of course, led the Senegalese national team to the African Cup of Nations earlier this year.

“It would be great for Africa but I’m still betting on Benzema.”

And Henry knows a thing or two about elite strikers.

The now-44-year-old provided 51 goals in 123 caps for the French national team and enjoyed a stellar club career that saw him represent Monaco, Juventus and New York Red Bulls as well as Arsenal and Barcelona. He scored 360 goals in his club career.