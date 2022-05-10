The four reasons Real Madrid didn’t sign Erling Haaland revealed

Erling Haaland is on the verge of joining Manchester City.

The deal, it’s understood, is done and will be made official this week. The Premier League leaders’ main competition for his signature were Real Madrid but they didn’t make an offer.

The main reason for this, according to Marca, was Kylian Mbappe.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker has been their number one target since the day they missed out on him to PSG back in 2017. His contract expires this summer and they want to sign him on a free.

Due to this, their financial planning has been centred on the Frenchman rather than the Norwegian.

This has been coupled with the explosion in form of Karim Benzema, who’s gone from world-class to the very best in the world. The need lessened.

Also taken into consideration was the hefty financial commitment that signing Haaland would have required.

Madrid are in a strong financial position but such an outlay on a player with a questionable injury record – he’s missed three months of this season – couldn’t be countenanced.